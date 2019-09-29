Shillong: Passing out parade of 58 Gorkha Training Centre

education

The passing out parade of the 58 Gorkha Training Centre was held on Saturday at Happy Valley in Shillong.

The Parade symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a recruit into a ‘Young Soldier’ of the Indian Army.

In an impressive ceremony marked by the immaculate turnout and precision marching, a total of 155 Recruits took ‘Oath of Affirmation’.

The parade was reviewed by Commandant, 58 Gorkha Training Centre wherein he exhorted the young soldiers to be the finest soldiers of the Indian Army.

During his address, the Commandant stressed upon the importance of valour, honour, ethos and fine traditions of Indian Army. He also congratulated the parents and guardians on successful graduation of their sons into military service.

Recruit Biswas Limboo was awarded the ‘Overall Best Recruit’ and was presented with the ‘Manekshaw Khukri’.

Later, the proud parents of the young soldiers were also honoured with the ‘Gaurav Padak’ in recognition of their role and contribution to the nation.

