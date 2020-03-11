e-paper
SLPRB Assam admit card 2020 released for Constable PST/PET at slprbassam.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2391 vacancies of constables (UB), and 4271 posts of constables (AB) in Assam’s state police.

Mar 11, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SLPRB Assam admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of Constables on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at slprbassam.in on or before March 25, 2020.

Admit card downloading schedule for Phase-1:

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download link for e-admit card for PST and PET is live now”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

