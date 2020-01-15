e-paper
Home / Education / Solar plant set up at NIT- Agartala to save Rs 60 lakh on power bill annually

Solar plant set up at NIT- Agartala to save Rs 60 lakh on power bill annually

A one MW capacity solar rooftop power plant was commissioned at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Tuesday and will save energy valued at Rs 60 lakh per year, officials said.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Agartala
Solar plant
A one MW capacity solar rooftop power plant was commissioned at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Tuesday and will save energy valued at Rs 60 lakh per year, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (MHRD), Sanjay Dhotre formally inaugurated the solar power plant, sanctioned by the union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

An official of the NIT, Agartala said that around Rs 6.5 crore was spent to install the solar power plant, commissioned by an Odisha-based private company.

“With the installation of the solar power plant, it is expected that on an average energy worth of Rs 5 lakh would be saved per month. Earlier the NIT, Agartala had been purchasing electricity from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation at a very high tariff,” the official added.

The MHRD minister also held a meeting with the directors of seven NITs in northeastern states.

