Southern Railway Recruitment 2020: 197 vacancies of paramedical personnel on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position by visiting the Southern railway’s official website on or before April 22, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Southern Railway Recruitment 2020.
Southern Railway Recruitment 2020. (Rahul Raut)
         

Southern railway on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Para Medical Personnel for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai, on a three-month contract. The hospital is designated to manage COVID-19 patients.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position by visiting the Southern railway’s official website on or before April 22, 2020. The online registration process had started on April 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 197 vacancies of Para Medical Personnel. Out of which, 110 vacancies are for Nursing Superintendent, 68 for Hospital Attendant, 4 each for Haemodialysis,Technician, Lab Assistant Grade 2, Radiographer, 2 each for a dietician, Skilled Electronic Technician, and 3 for Physiotherapist.

As per the notification, the candidate shall undergo a medical examination, before the contract is entered into, for fitness to perform the work awarded to him/her. The selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance on the teleconference interview.

For more details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, and others, candidates are advised to read the official employment notification.

Following are the direct link to apply for the various positions:

Nurses

Lab Assistant

Hospital Attendant and Housekeeping Assistant

Radiographer

Physiotherapist

Dietician

Skilled Technician

Haemodialysis

