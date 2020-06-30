e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies released, tier 1 result expected today

SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies released, tier 1 result expected today

SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies have been released at ssc.nic.in. There are a total of 8582 vacancies for the combined graduate level recruitment. SSC CGL Tier 1 result is expected to be declared today. Check details here.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:41 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies out
SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies out(HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a tentative vacancies for combined graduate level (CGL) 2019 recruitment drive. As per the updated vacancies, a total of 8582 vacancies have been reported. The highest number of vacancies is reported by Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC). CBIC has reported a total of 2159 vacancies, followed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that has reported 1456 vacancies.

Click here to check SSC CGL 2019 vacancies

Meanwhile, SSC is expected to declare CGL tier 1 exam results 2019 today. It was earlier notified that the SSC CGL Tier 1 results will be declared in the month of June. As it is the last day of June today, candidates can expect their results anytime soon.

The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination was held online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The candidates who clear the Tier-1 examination will be able to appear for the Tier-2 examination. The SSC CGL exam is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organizations.

