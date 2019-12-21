e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2017 final result declared, download merit list here

SSC CHSL 2017 final result declared, download merit list here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2017. Candidates can check their result/ final merit list online at ssc.nic.in. Download merit list here.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:10 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2017 final results declared
SSC CHSL 2017 final results declared(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2017. Candidates can check their result/ final merit list online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the CHSL tier 2 exam result int he month of May in which 33, 966 candidates had qualified for the skill test and document verification i.e., tier 3. Out of them, 21103 candidates have cleared the tier-3 test.

“Result of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 was declared by the Commission on 10.05.2019, wherein 33966 candidates (unique) qualified to appear in the Skill Test (Tier-III) and Document Verification. Out of these 33966 candidates, 21103 candidates appeared in the Document Verification,” an official notice reads.  

There were a total of 5874 vacancies. A total of 2646 candidates have qualified for LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 candidates for PA/SA and six for DEO posts.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (SSC CHSL) is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries.

Download SSC CHSL 2017 result :

 

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News