SSC CHSL 2017 final result declared, download merit list here

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:10 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2017. Candidates can check their result/ final merit list online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the CHSL tier 2 exam result int he month of May in which 33, 966 candidates had qualified for the skill test and document verification i.e., tier 3. Out of them, 21103 candidates have cleared the tier-3 test.

“Result of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 was declared by the Commission on 10.05.2019, wherein 33966 candidates (unique) qualified to appear in the Skill Test (Tier-III) and Document Verification. Out of these 33966 candidates, 21103 candidates appeared in the Document Verification,” an official notice reads.

There were a total of 5874 vacancies. A total of 2646 candidates have qualified for LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 candidates for PA/SA and six for DEO posts.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (SSC CHSL) is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries.

Download SSC CHSL 2017 result :