SSC CHSL 2018-19 Result to be declared on September 11

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2018 paper 1 on September 11.

According to an official notice issued by SSC on its official website, the CHSL result will be declared on September 11, 2019. SSC in its official calendar that was uploaded earlier had provided a tentative date for CHSL result declaration on September 11. Now, it is confirmed by the commission that the SSC CHSL result will be declared on the same date.

SSC CHSL exam was conducted from July 1 to 11 for which over 29 lakh candidates had registered while 13 .17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. SSC had released the final answer keys on July 23.

How to check SSC CHSL Paper 1 2018 result :

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result link flashing under the ‘Latest News’ section

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC CHSL result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 10:25 IST