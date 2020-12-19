e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies

SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 closes on Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2020: Last date to apply
SSC CHSL 2020: Last date to apply(PTI)
         

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 closes on Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the deadline was December which was extended till December 19.

There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 19 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 21 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 23 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 24

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

SSC CHSL 2020 Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In