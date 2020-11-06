SSC CHSL answer key released at ssc.nic.in, raise objections till November 10

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:19 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the answer key for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 tier- 1 exam. The SSC CHSL Tier- 1 exam 2019 was conducted on March 17 and 19 and October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26. The answer key and candidate response keys can be accessed from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objection against any key till 6 pm of November 10 by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each answer key challenged.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 05.11.2020 (6:00 PM) to 10.11.2020 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 10.11.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the official notice reads.