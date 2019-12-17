SSC GD Constable Recruitment : Revised Vacancy position released at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:18 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised tentative vacancy position for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018.

According to the latest notification, the commission will fill a total of 50699 male candidates and 9511 female candidates through this recruitment process.

Candidates can check the details of the revised vacancy position below:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 in June in which 534052 candidates (Female: 68420 and Male: 465632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

However, the commission later found discrepancies in some questions and final answer keys and undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions.

Due to this revision in the final answer keys, raw scores of candidates belonging to 8 shifts were revised. Accordingly, the result of Computer Based Examination was also revised.

Based on revision in the result, changes were effected in the result initially declared on June 20. The revised marks of the candidates was released on September 16.