e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: The online registration process for Delhi police constable recruitment examination 2020 began on August 1, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020.
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020.(HT file)
         

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday issued an official notification, asking candidates applying for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police recruitment examination 2020 to submit their online applications before the last date, i.e. September 7, 2020.

The Commission advised aspirants to not wait till the last date “to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” further reads the notice.

The online registration process for Delhi police constable recruitment examination 2020 began on August 1, 2020.

SSC will be conducting the recruitment examination between November 27 and December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which, 1944 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.) Female, 3433 for Constable (Exe.) Male, 243 for Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen and others), and 226 for Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen).

A candidate should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the: sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
India steps up building new snow-free axis to Ladakh amid China standoff
India steps up building new snow-free axis to Ladakh amid China standoff
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In