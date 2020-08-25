SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday issued an official notification, asking candidates applying for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police recruitment examination 2020 to submit their online applications before the last date, i.e. September 7, 2020.

The Commission advised aspirants to not wait till the last date “to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days,” further reads the notice.

The online registration process for Delhi police constable recruitment examination 2020 began on August 1, 2020.

SSC will be conducting the recruitment examination between November 27 and December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which, 1944 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.) Female, 3433 for Constable (Exe.) Male, 243 for Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen and others), and 226 for Constable (Exe.) Male (Ex-Servicemen).

A candidate should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the: sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.