SSC CPO Paper 1 answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, check and raise objections now

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:54 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and candidates’ response sheets for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF recruitment Paper 1 (Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination.

SSC had conducted the Paper I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF (CPO) Examination 2019 from December 9, 2019 to December 13, 2019 and on December 30. The examination was held in computer based mode.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the tentative answer key of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 (Paper-I) by logging in from the SSC website using their User ID (roll number) and password.

Candidates can also send representations if any, before 5pm on January 6, through on-line method only, on payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

The candidates can take a print out of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Here’s the direct link to access candidates’ response sheets, tentative answer keys and submission of representation.