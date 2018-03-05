SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Apply for SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs, ASI in CISF

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for recruitment of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The commission will fill mare than 1,330 (tentative vacancy) posts through this process. (The actual number of vacancies will be intimated later)

Details of tentative vacancy:

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/Male: 97

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 53

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs/Male: 1035

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs/Female: 38

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs/ExS: 107

ASI (Executive) in CISF/Male: vacancies will be intimated later

ASI (Executive) in CISF/Female: vacancies will be intimated later

The last date for receipt of application April 2, until 5pm.

Scheme of examination:

The examination will consist of two papers. Paper-I will be held from June 4, 2018 to June 18, 2018 and Paper–II will be held on December 1, 2018. The Paper 1 will be of 2 hours duration and carry 200 marks. This will be divided into four parts carrying 50 marks each: 1) Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning 2) Part B: General Knowledge and General Awareness 3) Part C: Quantitative Aptitude 4) Part D: English Comprehension.

Paper II will be of 2 hours’ duration and carry 200 marks for questions from English language and Comprehension. Questions in this paper will test candidate’s understanding and knowledge of English Language and will be based on error recognition, filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles etc), Vocabulary, Spellings, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence Completion, Phrases and Idiomatic use of words, comprehension etc.

Questions in both papers will be of objective multiple choice type. Questions will in Hindi and English in Parts I, II and III of Paper I. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers.

The Commission reserves the right to alter/ modify the scheme of examination.

The commission can fix different minimum qualifying standards in each part of Paper-I. Those who clear Paper I will have to appear in the physical endurance test/Physical standard test.

Only those who clear the PET/PST, will be called for Paper-II and the medical examination will be conducted subsequently.

Candidates can check eligibility, application process, examination centres’ list and other details on the official website of SSC. Or check the recruitment notification below.

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.