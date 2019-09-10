SSC CPO Result: SI, ASI result for CISF, CAPF physical test declared at ssc.nic.in

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for the physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) for sub- inspector recruitment under Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub- inspector in CISF.

SSC has released a list of candidates who have successfully cleared the test, A total of 4461 candidates have cleared the PET/PST that was conducted from July 22 to 31.

SSC had conducted a written test for the recruitment exam for SI, Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF of which the result was declared on May 25, 2019. A total of 20920 candidates had cleared the written test including 18750 male and 2170 female candidates.

Out of the 20920 successful candidates, 4461 cleared the PET/PST.

Candidates who have cleared the PET/PST round will have to clear the Paper 2 of the exam that will be conducted on September 27.The admit card for the same will be issued to the candidates soon. They are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC regularly.

How to check SSC PET, PST results 2018:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result tab given on the top of the homepage

A result page will appear

Click on the CAPF tab

Click on the relevant link for the result

A pdf file with name and roll number of the selected candidates will appear

Download and take its print out for further reference.

