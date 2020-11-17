e-paper
SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020 for central region released, here’s direct link

SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card online at ssc-crr.org.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 19:23 IST
SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020.
SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020.
         

SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central region has released the admit card for the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment examination 2020 can download their admit card online at ssc-crr.org.

The commission will conduct the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment examination from November 27 to December 14, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s direct link to download SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020.

How to download SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc-cr.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (EXECUTIVE) MALE AND FEMALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 27/11/2020 TO 14/12/2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

