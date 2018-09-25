SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply extended, don’t wait for the last day

The last date for submission of application and online payment of fee for Constable General Duty (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 has been extended to 5pm on September 30. Payment of fee through challans can be made at the designated branches of SBI up to October 3, provided the challans have been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of online applications.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued a notification on Monday informing aspirants about the extension of date for application and requesting them to fill the application form at the earliest and avoid the last minute rush. The commission has also said that their will be no further extension of date.

The date of the computer based test will be notified later. The admit card for the examination will not be sent by post and will be uploaded on regional and sub-regional websites of SSC. The admit card will also be available on CRPF’s website crpf.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination. To apply, Candidate must be citizen of India and as the vacancies are state/UT wise, they must submit domicle/PRC against his her state/UT. They should be between 18-23 years of age as on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for SC, ST, OBC, ex-servicemen and some other category candidates. The candidate must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 from recognised university or board as on August 1, 2018.

Websites through which students can apply for the post are: ssconline.nic.inor ssc.nic.in. The commission has proposed to fill tentatively 54,953 (47,307 males and 7646 females) posts through this recruitment process.

Note: Candidates must check eligibility, application process, examination centres’ list and other details on the official website of SSC.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:48 IST