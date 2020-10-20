e-paper
SSC JE 2019 admit card, tentative vacancies released at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC JE 2019 tentative vacancies and admit card has been released on the official website. Currently, the SSC JE 2019 admit cards for all regions except Eastern region are available on the respective regional websites of SSC.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JE 2019 admit card, tentative vacancies released
SSC JE 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam 2019 on its regional websites. Currently, the SSC JE 2019 admit card has been released on the official websites of all regions except eastern region.

Candidates registered in north eastern region, western region, Madhya Pradesh region, central region, western region, Karnataka Kerala region, north western region and southern region can download their SSC JE 2019 admit card from their regional websites.

The Commission has also released tentative vacancies for SSC JE 2019 recruitment drive. This year, there are a total of 887 vacancies for the post of junior engineer in various departments.

Details of vacancies:

Border Road Organisation (Only Male candidates) ---Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical) --80

Border Road Organization (Only Male candidates) --- Junior Engineer (Civil)-------417

Central Water Commission ---Junior Engineer (Mechanical)---4

Central Water Commission -- Junior Engineer (Civil)-- 50

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) ----Junior Engineer (Electrical)--- 52

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) ------Junior Engineer(Civil) --- 273

M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) ---Junior Engineer (Electrical) ---3

M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL) ---Junior Engineer (Mechanical)---5

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)---Junior Engineer (Civil) ---3

Total --- 887

Click here for SSC JE 2019 vacancies

Direct link to download SSC JE 2019 admit card from regional websites

SSC will conduct the junior engineer 2019 paper 1 exam from October 27 to 30. However, the SSC JE 2019 exam will be held separately for candidates who opted for examination centres in Bihar, on December 11.

