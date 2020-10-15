SSC JE application status for eastern region released, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:19 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the application status of SSC Junior Engineer (Paper-I) examination 2019 for eastern region on its regional official website.

Candidates who have applied from this region can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC at sscer.org.

According to the revised calendar released by the commission, for candidates who have opted examination centre in Bihar, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be conducted on December 11, 2020, while for the rest of the candidates, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be held from October 27 to 30, 2020.

Direct link to check SSC JE application status for eastern region.

How to check the application status:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to JE application status

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC JE Paper 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen