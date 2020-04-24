SSC JE paper 2 result date: Commission issues notification, read here

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:57 IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday informed about the delay in result declaration of SSC junior engineer Paper 2 exam 2018. The SSC JE exam 2018, (paper 2) result was scheduled to be declared on April 9.

“Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) could not be declared on 09-04-2020. Further results of other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled. Fresh dates for declaration of results will be intimated in due course.”

SSC Junior engineer recruitment Tier 2 exam was conducted on December 29, 2019 at various centres across the country.

Moreover, SSC has also announced the postponement of results for SSC MTS exam 2019, paper 2 and SSC CGL 2018 tier 3 exam that were scheduled for April 30 and May 8, respectively.