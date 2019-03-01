SSC Junior Hindi Translator answer keys released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the exams conducted for the posts of junior Hindi translators, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam (Tier-1).

The exam was conducted on January 13 in computer based test (CBT) mode. These are the tentative answer key that can be downloaded from ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to login using their User ID and password. They can take print-out of their respective response sheets.

Candidates can raise objections and submit representation if any, from February 28 to March 2, 2019 through online method only, on payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

“The Commission had conducted Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I), 2018 on 13.01.2019 in the Computer Based Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates may login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 28.02.2019 to 02.03.2019 (6:00 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs. 100/- per challenge. The candidates may take print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” the notice reads.

SSC Exam Pattern

The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 included general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates had 2 hours to answer all questions.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 08:47 IST