SSC mock test: Maharashtra govt begins second round

After the successful implementation of the first round of mock tests for Class 10 students, the state education department launched the second round on Monday.

“We have started uploading question papers on the website, just like the last time. Students can solve them and check for model answers, which will would be uploaded later,” said Sunil Magar, director, Balbharti. Students can access questions papers on http://ebalbharati.in.

HT had earlier reported about the introduction of mock tests, which were introduced to help students with the new paper pattern for board exams after it was introduced this year. As education department has decided to scrap vivas for language and social science, students will now have to write 100-mark papers for these subjects.

The first mock test, which took place between November 26 and December 3, was downloaded 44,88,679 times after which the education department decided to release three more sets. Like the previous test, answers for all the papers will be released one-by-one. The website will also have links to tutorial videos for each subject for students.

Here’s the direct link to take the mock test

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:44 IST