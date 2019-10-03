SSC MTS answer key for Srinagar candidates released, raise objections by end of the day

education

Oct 03, 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for remaining candidates of Srinagar Centre. The Computer based test for these candidates was held in Jammu on September 27 in Computer Based Mode.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam, can check SSC MTS 2019 answer key and response sheet at ssc.nic.in. Here is the direct link to see the tentative answer key and responses sheet and raise objections against the answer key.

Candidates can login using their login ID (roll number) and password (as given in the admit card. Objection if any, can be raised against any answer key till 11.59pm on Thursday (October 3). A fees of Rs 100 has to be paid for each challenge.

Candidates should take a print out of the response sheet as it will not be available after specified time limit.

The answer key for the remaining candidates of SSC MTS exam 2019 has already been released and candidates have also raised their objections. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand candiates had registered for this exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand appeared.

