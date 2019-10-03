e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

SSC MTS answer key for Srinagar candidates released, raise objections by end of the day

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for remaining candidates of Srinagar Centre.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:27 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for candidates of Srinagar Centre.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for candidates of Srinagar Centre. (ssc.nic.in)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for remaining candidates of Srinagar Centre. The Computer based test for these candidates was held in Jammu on September 27 in Computer Based Mode.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam, can check SSC MTS 2019 answer key and response sheet at ssc.nic.in. Here is the direct link to see the tentative answer key and responses sheet and raise objections against the answer key.

Candidates can login using their login ID (roll number) and password (as given in the admit card. Objection if any, can be raised against any answer key till 11.59pm on Thursday (October 3). A fees of Rs 100 has to be paid for each challenge.

Candidates should take a print out of the response sheet as it will not be available after specified time limit.

The answer key for the remaining candidates of SSC MTS exam 2019 has already been released and candidates have also raised their objections. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand candiates had registered for this exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand appeared.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:25 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News