SSC MTS Exam 2019: Number of vacancies to be filled released at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:16 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the number of tentative vacancies to be filled through of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) examination 2019.

According to the notification released by the SSC, 5,415 vacancies will be filled through SSC MTS (Non-Technical)Examination, 2019 in the age group of 18-25.

In the age group of 18-27, 16,84 vacancies will be filled through SSC MTS (Non-Technical)Examination. So the total number of vacancies to be filled through this examination will be 7099.

Candidates should visit the official website of SSC to see region-wise vacancies or check it at the bottom of the story.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had on Tuesday declared the results of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination from August 2 to August 22, 2019. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand had appeared.