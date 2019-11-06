e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

SSC MTS Exam 2019: Number of vacancies to be filled released at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the number of tentative vacancies to be filled through of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) examination 2019.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:16 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the number of tentative vacancies to be filled through of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) examination 2019.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the number of tentative vacancies to be filled through of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) examination 2019.(HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the number of tentative vacancies to be filled through of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) examination 2019.

According to the notification released by the SSC, 5,415 vacancies will be filled through SSC MTS (Non-Technical)Examination, 2019 in the age group of 18-25.

In the age group of 18-27, 16,84 vacancies will be filled through SSC MTS (Non-Technical)Examination. So the total number of vacancies to be filled through this examination will be 7099.

Candidates should visit the official website of SSC to see region-wise vacancies or check it at the bottom of the story.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had on Tuesday declared the results of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination from August 2 to August 22, 2019. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand had appeared.

 

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News