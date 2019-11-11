e-paper
SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2019: Discrepancies found, additional list of 9551 candidates qualified for paper II released

SSC MTS Paper 1 2019 Result: Staff Selection Commission on Monday, November 11 released an additional list of 9551 candidates who have qualified to appear in Paper II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission on Monday, November 11 released an additional list of 9551 candidates who have qualified to appear in Paper II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019.(ssc.nic.in)
         

These candidates have been declared qualified after discrepancies were found in the result of Paper-I of the SSC MTS examination 2019. SSC had declared the results of the multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 examination on November 5, 2019.

The discrepancies found were:

(i) Ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation were not considered for selection under ex-servicemen category.

(ii) EWS candidates qualifying at the UR standards have been selected in EWS category whereas they were eligible for selection in UR category.

So corrective action was taken by the commission and it is found that 9551 additional candidates were eligible for appearing in the Paper-II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 scheduled to be hels on November 24.

The commission has also released the revised category-wise and State/ UT wise cut-off details which can be checked by going through the notification here.

SSC has also clarified that candidates shortlisted against the age-group of 18-27 years will also be considered for selection in the age-group of 18-25 years and vice versa in the final result depending upon the age, merit and preference of the candidates.

It is further clarified that ex-servicemen candidates who have already joined civil posts by availing benefit of reservation for ex-servicemen will not be eligible for the posts reserved for ex-servicemen as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination.

Here is the additional list of candidates qualified for SSC MTS paper II exam

 

