SSC revised schedule for CHSL, CGL, steno and other pending exams released at ssc.nic.in

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:26 IST

The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday revised the schedule of its pending examinations and released tentative dates for conducting them. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus disease situation and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

Important exams for which revised schedule has been released include, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 (For left-over candidates), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019, Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019, Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I),2020 and Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020.

The SSC revised examination schedule will begin from CHSL 2019, which is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 16 and will end with Delhi Police constable recruitment exams, which are scheduled to be held from November 27 to December 14.

Check Full Revised schedule here:

“Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” reads the official notification.