SSC Selection Post phase 7 result to be declared today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of selection post phase 7 exam today, on February 18. Earlier the result declaration was scheduled for February 17 which was delayed for unforeseen reasons.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:28 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of selection post phase 7 exam today, on February 18. Earlier the result declaration was scheduled for February 17 which was delayed for unforeseen reasons.

In an official notice released by SSC on Monday it is said, “Due to unforeseen reasons, the result of written examination of Selection Post Examination (Phase-7), 2019 will be declared by the Commission on 18.02.2020.”

SSC had released the official notification for recruitment in the month of August 2019. There were a total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments. SSC had conducted the selection post phase 7 recruitment exam from October 14 to 16, 2019.in the computer-based test mode. The exam was conducted for matriculation level, higher secondary level and graduation level posts.

How to check SSC Selection Post Result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link that will be available on the official website

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

