SSC SI, ASI admit card 2019 released for Madhya Pradesh and Western region at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the exam to recruit sub inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant sub-inspectors in CISF exam 2019 (Paper-1). The SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 will be held from December 9 to December 13.

The admit cards SSC SI, ASI admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh and Western region at the moment. The admit cards for examinations of other regions are expected in the due course.

Candidates can download the admit card for SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

SSC SI, ASI Admit card 2019 for Western region (Mumbai)

SSC SI, ASI Admit card 2019 for Madhya Pradesh Region

Candidates should check the details given on the admit card and keep it safely.

Note: Visit the official website of the SSC for latest updates on the examination.