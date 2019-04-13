SSC Stenographer 2018: 1201 vacancies for Group C, D posts announced, result on April 15, check here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the Stenographer Group C and D recruitment 2018. There are a total of 505 vacancies for Group C and 696 vacancies for Group D stenographer.

Candidates can check the tentative list of vacancies at the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. There are vacancies in various departments of central government like Income Tax Department, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Water Management, National Informatics Centre, National Investigative Agency and many more.

SSC had conducted the Phase 1 exam on February 5 to 8, 2019. It was a computer based test. Candidates who will qualify the CBT will have to appear for the skill test and document verification. The result of CBT will be declared on April 15, according to the tentative schedule.

The CBT exam was conducted at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. As against 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) actually appeared in the examination.

Candidates can check the SSC Group C and D stenographer recruitment tentative list of vacancies here:

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:09 IST