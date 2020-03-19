e-paper
SSC Stenographer exam 2018 final vacancy position released

As per the notification, the commission intends to fill a total of 473 vacancies for stenographer grade C and 991 stenographer grade D vacancies through the recruitment process.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:05 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Stenographer exam 2018. (Screengrab)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the final vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment examination 2018 on its official website. Candidates can check the final vacancy positions online at ssc.nic.in.

Out of 473 Stenographer Grade C vacancies, 34 vacancies are for ST, 60 for ST, 119 for OBC, and 260 for the unreserved category candidates.

Out of 991 Stenographer Grade D vacancies, 248 vacancies are for OBC, 146 for SC, 67 for ST, and 530 for the unreserved category candidates.

The commission has also released a detailed option form for Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. The detailed option form tells the code with ministry/department/organization and grade pay for the Stenographer grade C and posts.

