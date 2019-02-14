SSC Stenographer result 2019 date released, check it here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification saying that the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018 result will be declared tentatively on April 15, 2019.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2018 from February 5 to February 8, 2019 at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country. As against 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) actually appeared in the examination.

SSC Grade C and D Exam result 2018: Steps to check the result after declaration:

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2018 result’ in latest news section

Exam pattern

The exam was of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There were 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There was negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 17:38 IST