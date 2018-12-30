State International Board: Safe infrastructure, trained staff priority for schools to join list

Child-friendly and safe infrastructure, trained teachers and tech-savvy classrooms are some of the criteria the state education department is looking at to include a school under the newly-formed Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB).

On December 25, Maharashtra’s education department formally launched the MIEB to bring international quality education in state schools. It was also announced that government schools that will be a part of the programme would be named ‘Bharatratna Atal Bihari International School.’

The education department has received applications from 455 schools to be a part of the first batch of 100 schools that would have the MIEB curriculum in Marathi and has now started scanning the applications. Francis Joseph, head of MIEB’s development and strategy, said that school teachers who are well trained and ready for upgrading their skills would have higher chances of getting selected.

“We are not looking merely at the school infrastructure or the facilities provided in schools. Schools that have a dynamic leadership and teaching staff who are ready to learn something new will be preferred. They should also have the safety of students as their main priority,” he added.

Schools that have applied for the board’s affiliation had to go through a rigorous application process. “They had to mention all details — including no-objection certificates from their respective managements, school heads and information about their teachers and infrastructure,” Joseph said. “We want all schools to have a wifi connection and to have a safe and child-friendly infrastructure as it is the need of the hour.”

While the department had earlier decided to allow only government schools to be a part of the drive, state education minister Vinod Tawde recently announced that 25 private schools, 25 aided schools and 50 government schools would be a part of the programme.

Members MIEB’s governing board said private schools would be scrutinised further because they need to have the right infrastructure in place. So far, around 45 private schools have shown interest in becoming part of MIEB. “Even after granting affiliation, routine audits would be conducted in schools to ensure that they are following all the guidelines laid down by the board,” added an official from the state education department.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 15:40 IST