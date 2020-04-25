e-paper
Students facing problem in online learning without textbooks

Earlier the district administration had issued an order stating that vehicle passes for home delivery of books would be issued but it did not materialise yet.

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:58 IST
While most of the schools here have switched to digital platforms during the coronavirus lockdown, non-availability of textbooks is still a major challenge for students and teachers in carrying out routine classes.

Patna district education officer Jyoti Kumar issued an order on Wednesday stating clearly that reopening of book shops and schools for selling of books would be treated as breach of lockdown and the department can take strict action against them. He said, “All schools and book distributors are instructed to wait till the district administration issue an advisory and chalks out plan for sale and distribution of books.”

Meanwhile, Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) wrote a letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday seeking permission to open schools for distribution of books.

National president of PSCWA Shamael Ahmad, said, “Schools have drastically shifted to online teaching but children are not habituated to study online. E-study material cannot subdue the importance of textbooks and prolong use of mobile and computer is impacting the health of children. Reopening of educational institutes is still uncertain. In the given condition, availability of textbooks would help the students learn better and utilise their time efficiently at home. ‘‘

“We request the state government to give relaxation to schools for reopening for a short period for books distribution purpose. Schools will strictly follow sanitisation and social distancing norm”, added Ahmad.

