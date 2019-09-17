Students in Himachal Pradesh demand Gandhi Bhawan library be reopened

education

Disappointed by the state government’s decision to shut down Gandhi Bhawan library near Scandal Point, students staged a protest on the ridge and demanded that the state government reopen the library.

On Monday, the Himachal Pradesh directorate of higher education passed orders for closing the library, which drew flak from the students. Students staged a protest and demanded that the state government reopen the library or to open the newly constructed library near the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Pawan, an administrative service aspirant, said, “Students were suddenly asked to leave the library without prior notice. The new library was inaugurated six months ago but is still closed and officials are claiming that they have not been granted clearance by the forest department.”

Seema, who is pursuing post-graduation from Himachal Pradesh University said “At the very least a notice should have been issued.”

Director of higher education Amarjeet Sharma said, “I have assured the students that the library will be opened in a week. It will take time to the shift the large number of books. We had notified students that we are shifting the library months ago. We decided to close the library so we can shift books to the new library. This was done so the students are not inconvenienced,” he said.

Students also met education minister Suresh Bhardwaj and CM Jai Ram Thakur who assured them that the library will be opened soon.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 14:01 IST