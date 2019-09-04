Students’ lives under threat. This Amritsar govt school building is declared unsafe

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:28 IST

The lives of 310 students studying in Government Elementary School in Amritsar are in risk as the building is in dilapidated condition and was declared unsafe by the officials of public works department (PWD) around six months ago.

Around 50-year-old two-storied building that is situated in Kot Mit Singh locality was one of the 11 buildings which were declared unsafe.

The school building bears cracks, plaster has fallen off and iron rods visible. Locals say students had a narrow escape when a portion of a roof collapsed around eight months ago.

As per the letter issued by the PWD to the education department, soil was used in its partial construction and the building is very old. Ceiling of the building has also gotten weak and deteriorated with the passage of time and needs immediate reconstruction, reads the letter.

“Nothing is more shameful than that the students being forced to study in such buildings, which pose threat to their lives. This attitude of the government is condemnable. This building can collapse any time and is awaiting a tragedy,” said former Congress leader and social crusader Mandeep Singh Manna, who highlighted the issue.

He said, “The government should in the first place spend money on improving the condition of these buildings than announcing compensation in case of any untoward incident. Those who are on helm of the government should step down from their posts if they cannot provide safe studying environment.”

When contacted, district education officer (elementary), Amritsar, Jugraj Singh, said, “When the building was declared unsafe, I had issued directions to the block education officer (BEO) concerned and head of the school to arrange class in nearby school. The students were shifted to a safe building when the building was being renovated but the head teacher brought them back for ten days. Her fault gave others an opportunity to point out this issue. I will take action against erring teacher and officer”.

Gurmeet Kaur, the head teacher, could not be contacted for her version.

