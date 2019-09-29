e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Students pitch entrepreneurial ideas at government event in IIIT-Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was the chief guest at the event, which saw participation from 14 institutes and colleges who presented 21 pitches from across the country including Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and BITS Pilani.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students from Delhi government schools on Saturday presented their entrepreneurial ideas along with college-goers from across the country at Pitch Cafe 2.0. (Representational image)
Students from Delhi government schools on Saturday presented their entrepreneurial ideas along with college-goers from across the country at Pitch Cafe 2.0. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Students from Delhi government schools on Saturday presented their entrepreneurial ideas along with college-goers from across the country at Pitch Cafe 2.0 — a flagship event of the state government’s Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi).

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was the chief guest at the event, which saw participation from 14 institutes and colleges who presented 21 pitches from across the country including Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and BITS Pilani. Pitch Cafe is organised by the Innovation and Incubation Center of the institute which aims to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing incubator and accelerator services. The event has students pitching their entrepreneurial ideas and winners get a cash prize along with technical mentoring by IIIT Delhi faculty members.

Delhi government has been encouraging the development of entrepreneurial mindsets among youth of the country to create more job-providers. Earlier this year, the government also launched Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for students of class 9-12 in government schools.

On Saturday, two teams from the School of Excellence in Kalkaji and one from the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Lajpat Nagar also presented their ideas which included making cloth roti covers, foldable solar panel sheets, and an app to deliver ayurvedic makeup products.

Stressing upon the need for innovation, Sisodia said, “All budding entrepreneurs face challenges and failures, but it is up to them whether they want to keep the failure as a burden on their head or convert them into learning and step upon them.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:36 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss