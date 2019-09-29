Students pitch entrepreneurial ideas at government event in IIIT-Delhi

education

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:36 IST

Students from Delhi government schools on Saturday presented their entrepreneurial ideas along with college-goers from across the country at Pitch Cafe 2.0 — a flagship event of the state government’s Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi).

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was the chief guest at the event, which saw participation from 14 institutes and colleges who presented 21 pitches from across the country including Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and BITS Pilani. Pitch Cafe is organised by the Innovation and Incubation Center of the institute which aims to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing incubator and accelerator services. The event has students pitching their entrepreneurial ideas and winners get a cash prize along with technical mentoring by IIIT Delhi faculty members.

Delhi government has been encouraging the development of entrepreneurial mindsets among youth of the country to create more job-providers. Earlier this year, the government also launched Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for students of class 9-12 in government schools.

On Saturday, two teams from the School of Excellence in Kalkaji and one from the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Lajpat Nagar also presented their ideas which included making cloth roti covers, foldable solar panel sheets, and an app to deliver ayurvedic makeup products.

Stressing upon the need for innovation, Sisodia said, “All budding entrepreneurs face challenges and failures, but it is up to them whether they want to keep the failure as a burden on their head or convert them into learning and step upon them.”

