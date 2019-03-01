Students satisfied with ISC Chemistry paper, says it was a ‘balanced one’

Students in Lucknow felt the ISC Chemistry paper was a balanced one. The questions tested students’ overall knowledge on various aspects.

Students at La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow were of the view that two questions from chemical kinetics were more or less similar that proved to be beneficial for the candidates. The Organic section was quite predictable with expected portions.

LMGC students Devashi and Yashaswi said that they had attempted similar questions in their internal examinations hence they are looking forward to a good score. Sudha Gupta, senior Chemistry teacher of the institution said questions were mostly direct and simple to answer for a consistent student.

The so far smooth and somewhat easy paper in the ISC-12 Examinations received a mixed reaction from children at Hoerner College, Mahanagar. Whereas all agreed that Organic and inorganic segments were easy the Physical segment was tricky. Tanya Gupta and Shubhankar Shukla said it was an easy paper.

“We studied the entire course and didn’t do selective study so it was a good paper,” said Harsh Jaiswal, a student. Another girl Priya Sharma said she found the Physical segment a bit tricky with twisted questions. Their teacher Laxmi Srivastava said it was an easy paper.

The students at City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar looked happy and content having appeared for the ISC Chemistry paper. The paper was more or less what the students had expected.

Medha Navya Dwivedi. a student said, “The paper appeared not so easy at the first reading but as I started attempting the questions,the solutions presented themselves and the paper became easy.”

Arjun Rastogi, another student, had mixed feelings. He said, “Question one was easy. But there were a couple of questions which did present some difficulty initially.”

The Principal, CMS Gomti Nagar, Abha Anant said some students felt that the paper was easier than expected. “It covered the whole syllabus and if the students had studied throughout, the questions were easy,” she said.

Overall the paper was a perfect blend of easy and challenging questions. Aryan and Manas had similar opinion. The duo said, “The paper was easy but it did require some thorough knowledge for scoring full marks.”

According to students at St Teresa’s College Aashiana, Chemistry ISC class 12 paper was good though they were nervous before it started. Ayush Verma, a student said that the question paper was according to the syllabus,numericals were based on direct formula, I am expecting good marks.

Chitanahi came out smiling and told the teacher that the objective questions were easy. Most of the questions were solved during practice tests. Chemistry teacher DK Srivastava with 17 years of experience was satisfied after feedback of students and analysing the paper. Principal Geetika Kapoor said that till date the students have been happy with the exam papers and were able to complete the papers on time.

City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch students expressed the paper as both balanced and scoring. Abu shahid, a science stream student said, “The numericals from kinetics chapters were concept based and scoring.”

Ritu chadana, another science stream student said, “The Name wise organic equations were very scoring and marks gaining.” Another student Dhruv Kushwaha said, “My exam went very well as the paper was standard which required specificity of answers in terms of reaction conditions and temperature units.”

Raunaq Preet Singh added, “A little tricky paper in terms of equations and numericals.” Ajay Madan, HoD Chemistry said, “The Paper was a standard paper and calibrated the skill level of one against the other more skilled. We had religiously performed our duties to guide the students at all levels.”

Mahindra Saini, Senior Chemistry educator added, “I’m confident that my students will embark upon a new journey and create history by bringing cent percent marks for our Alma Mater”.

Senior section In charge Shipra Bajpai bubbling with zeal added, “Children cannot be made good by making them happy. But they can be made happy by making them good.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 23:57 IST