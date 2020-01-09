e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Students take out protest march in Pune to condemn JNU attack

The protesters began their protest march from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) and ended at the main gate of Fergusson College. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Despite not having police permission, the protest march was taken from the IMDR and using the main road, it reached the main gate of Fergusson College. (Representational image)
Despite not having police permission, the protest march was taken from the IMDR and using the main road, it reached the main gate of Fergusson College. (Representational image)
         

A group of students, belonging to various colleges, and members of different organisations on Wednesday took out a protest march to condemn the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

The protesters began their protest march from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) and ended at the main gate of Fergusson College.

Santosh Rasve, one of the student representatives from Fergusson College claimed that he was summoned by the Deccan Gymkhana police station and was detained for an hour.

“We had sought permission from the college authorities to allow us to carry out the protest march from IMDR to the main gate of the campus using the inside route. However, the college denied the permission and locked the gates and did not allow anybody to come inside,” he said.

He added that despite not having police permission, the protest march was taken from the IMDR and using the main road, it reached the main gate of Fergusson College.

Despite repeated attempts, principal of the college, Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, could not be contacted.

IMDR is located on the Deccan Education Society campus, which runs the Fergusson College. PTI SPK AP NP NP

