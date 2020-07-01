Students, teachers test positive after Rajasthan board exams

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:54 IST

A Class 10 girl student, who appeared in Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) on June 29 and 30, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on June 30.

Her sample was taken for testing because her younger sister tested positive on June 27 and is in the government hospital for Covid-19.

After the student’s report, 357 students, who also appeared for the Class 10 exam at her examination centre, and 30 teachers, who were on invigilation duty, have been sent to home quarantine, said Kota chief medical and health officer Dr BS Tanwar.

At another examination centre for Class 12, two teachers, one of them with symptoms, have tested positive. Following this, samples of 23 teachers and 123 students have been taken for testing and all of them sent to home quarantine, the CMHO added.

RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams began on June 18 across 6,209 centres in the state. Students were asked to report to the centre at least an hour before the start of examination for screening and sanitization. The centres were disinfected before the exams. The board added 524 new centres to follow social distancing during exams, and number of invigilators was increased by 40%.

The Kota CMHO said the 17-year-old girl of Govind Nagar locality appeared for last paper of Class 10 examination at government school in Indira Gandhi Nagar. “Her sample was taken on June 27 when her sister tested positive. Report of the second sister came on June 30,” Dr Tanwar said.

Class 10 exams were held on June 29 and 30. Class 12 papers were conducted between June 18 and June 30.

In another case, two government teachers, one an invigilator and the other centre superintendent, tested positive. They were on duty in a private school which was a centre for Class 12 examination. “We have taken samples of other 23 teachers and 123 students from the centre. The reports are awaited,” the CMHO said.

Kota has reported 676 Covid-19 patients until June 30; out of which 110 are active.