Inside Glion Institute of Higher Education: Innovative hospitality courses and opportunities for Indian students

In an exclusive interview with HT Digital, Glion's Academic Dean, Antonina Santalova, explains how Glion differentiates itself from other hospitality institutions worldwide. She also discusses innovative programs and industry partnerships and the unique opportunities Glion offers international students, especially those from India.

How does Glion Institute of Higher Education differentiate itself from other global hospitality institutions, and what unique initiatives or programs set it apart?

Glion distinguishes itself through its immersive, hands-on approach to learning, where students gain practical experience in real-world settings, complemented by rigorous academic training. For instance, we have a Michelin-starred restaurant on our Glion campus, where all students undergo several weeks of training, learning firsthand the challenges of managing a gastronomic restaurant. Our emphasis on traditional hospitality, luxury management, and entrepreneurship uniquely prepares students for leadership roles in global hospitality. Furthermore, an important milestone in Master's and Bachelor's programs is a field trip where students visit places, network with experts and receive information from world-class professionals in luxury and hospitality at their workplace. Moreover, our strong industry partnerships provide exclusive internship and career opportunities.

What can international students, particularly those from India, expect from Glion regarding academic support, cultural integration, and overall student experience?

Indian students can expect personalised academic support through tutoring, workshops, and career coaching. Glion’s diverse community fosters cultural integration through student clubs, events, and mentorship programs. Our campus offers a multicultural environment, promoting exchange and inclusion and creating a welcoming atmosphere for Indian students. Additionally, we have an alumni network of over 17,500 industry professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide, which our students join as soon as they graduate from Glion.

Could you share the application deadlines for various intakes at Glion, and what timeline do you recommend for Indian students to apply to maximise their chances of acceptance?

We have intakes in February and September. Indian students should apply at least six months in advance to allow sufficient time for visa processing, accommodation arrangements, and financial planning. Submitting an early application also increases the likelihood of being considered for scholarships.

What new courses or programs has Glion introduced recently, and how do they align with evolving industry trends, particularly in the context of Indian students' career aspirations?

We have introduced programs focused on luxury brand management, hospitality innovation, and entrepreneurship to align with the evolving global industry demands. These programs equip students with skills in digital transformation, sustainable practices, and business strategy, addressing the aspirations of Indian students aiming for leadership roles in the hospitality and luxury sectors.

What is Glion's fee structure, and are there variations for different programs? Additionally, are any payment plans or financial aid available for international students?

Tuition fees vary, with bachelor’s programs at 176,500 CHF and master’s programs at 52,100 CHF for the full program (tuition fees only). We offer flexible payment plans and financial aid options, including merit-based scholarships, which are available for international students.

What is the average salary of Indian graduates from Glion, and could you share some examples of successful career trajectories of Indian alumni?

Indian graduates from Glion typically earn between USD 50,000 and USD 70,000 annually, depending on the region and role. Many Indian alumni have successfully secured leadership positions in luxury hotel chains, launched their hospitality businesses, or taken on key roles in luxury retail and event management. Glion alumni reach managerial positions in 5 or 6 years after graduation.

Could you tell us some prominent career paths Indian students who pass out from Glion take?

Indian students from Glion often pursue careers in hotel and resort management, luxury brand management, event planning, and hospitality consultancy. Many also explore entrepreneurial ventures in boutique hotels, hospitality technology, or travel services, leveraging their international experience. While hospitality and luxury brand management is the main focus of Glion programs, alumni find careers in various client-oriented services, including banking, wealth management and consulting jobs.

Are there any existing collaborations with Indian institutions, and do you have plans for future partnerships? How do these collaborations benefit Indian students?

We have established collaborative initiatives with leading Indian institutions through exchange programs and recruitment partnerships. These collaborations provide Indian students with exposure to global hospitality standards while also offering valuable insights into the local market. We are continuously exploring new partnerships to enhance these opportunities further.

Do you offer scholarships for meritorious and financially needy students? If yes, what are the criteria for selection, and how competitive are these scholarships?

Glion offers merit-based scholarships for academically outstanding students and those with financial need. The selection criteria include academic performance, leadership potential, and extracurricular involvement. These scholarships are competitive, and early applications are encouraged to increase the chances of receiving one.

What are the different courses available to Indian students at Glion, and how are these programs tailored to meet their specific academic and career goals?

Indian students can choose from bachelor’s, master’s, and executive master's programs in hospitality management, luxury brand management, and innovation. These programs are tailored to align with their academic and professional aspirations through flexible internship opportunities, industry-specific electives, and personalised career coaching.