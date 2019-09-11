Summer exchange at the Wharton School

education

As OP Jindal Global University (JGU) marks its 10th Anniversary this year, selected students of four schools of JGU will be visiting the ivy league business school, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in USA in summer 2020. Fifty five students, who are selected on merit from the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF), Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, will represent JGU at the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in July 2020.

The agreement to launch this programme was signed on recently by Professor C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor of OP Jindal Global University and David L. Heckman, Senior Director, Global Partnerships, Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School in the University of Pennsylvania. The agreement was signed in the presence of Mike Malefakis, Associate Vice Dean & CEO, Aresty Institute of Executive Education, The Wharton School; Professor Harbir Singh, Mack Professor of Management, Faculty Director, Huntsman Program Mack Institute & Co-Director, Mack Institute of Innovation Management, The Wharton School; Ms. Patricia A. Parker, Senior Director, Associations & Academic Institutions, Aresty Institute of Executive Education, The Wharton School; Mr. Ryan Sulzbach, Program Director, Aresty Institute of Executive Education, The Wharton School; and Ms. Alyssa Greco Stahl, Director, Business Development, Aresty Institute of Executive Education, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Kumar said that “studying at the renowned Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is a terrific opportunity for JGU students. This programme will improve their analytical and decision-making skills at a strategic level in areas most relevant for doing business in this new age. The exposure to executive education at Wharton on top of the cutting-edge training JGU students receive will prepare them for a fast-paced, continuously challenging career in business and finance. This is a historic opportunity for the students of JGU to pursue this programme at a world-class business school. It will enable to engage with issues that are of great relevance to the modern business practices and the global economy.”

The course modules will be offered by the Wharton faculty who are world-leading scholars in their respective fields of business and finance. Upon successful completion of this summer program, students will receive a certificate.

Jagmohan S. Raju, Wharton’s Vice Dean of Executive Education says this association with JGU is in keeping with Wharton Executive Education’s mission to educate global business leaders. “Technology, globalization and constant change has made the world of business ever more exciting, complex and demanding,” he said. “We excel at teaching courses that advance leadership skills and build business acumen, and we look forward to welcoming the first JGU cohort to Wharton Executive Education in 2020.”

Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean, JGBS added that “this specially designed coursework for JGU students will cover knowledge and skills that are essential for success in today’s changing workplace to become a future leader. The enthusiasm of being taught by the renowned Wharton faculty at the Wharton School will shape the academic aspirations of JGU students and will help them undertake highly stimulating careers ahead of them.”

This programme on ‘Business, Finance & Entrepreneurship for Leaders of Tomorrow’ at The Wharton School will cover four specially designed modules: “Global Business Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions” (M&A), “Entrepreneurship & Technology Innovation”, “Managing & Marketing for Start-ups” and “International Banking & Financial Markets”.Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean, JSBF said “by studying business, finance and entrepreneurship at Wharton, JGU students will become a part of an ever-changing, fascinating field that can profoundly impact the way we live and the way we do business. The reality is that the world our graduates will inherit will belong to those with creative and innovative ideas. This specialised programme will help students understand nuances of entrepreneurship and technology innovation that will lay a foundation for them to succeed in the 21st century.

