Take advantage of DD channels: Higher education department tells students

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:09 IST

State Higher education department has advised students of state`s universities and degree colleges to take maximum advantage of four Doordarshan channels, which have been launched in collaboration between the department and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), so that students could make preparation for exams in lockdown in case they had no access to internet in the remote areas.

These channels are GDI, GDII, GDIII and GDIV. All these channels are free of cost and are aided by ministry of human resource development, information and broadcasting ministry and Prasar Bharti, an official said.

“Doordarshan channels must be used extensively because students in remote and backward areas may not have access to Internet. We are continuously guiding students and providing them information that can help them prepare for their examinations,” said principal secretary higher education, Monika S Garg.

These channels are specially designed to impart education to the students in every nook and corner of the state. Students need only to switch on their television sets and study in their homes without having to install any device for Internet or downloading any data, she said.

The schedule about the teaching is also displayed on TV sets. Not only this, students preparing for competitive exams are also being provided online study material to help them learn and solve problems analytically, Garg said.

The department has also hinted at yet another breakthrough, i.e. DTH channels for the benefit of students of degree colleges. There are very useful for students who do not have access to the Internet or may not be having devices that carry data services, an official said.

In addition, government has also launched Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), which is a course of study, made available on the internet free of cost to a large number of users. MOOC is a platform owned by SWAYAM Bharat which provides study material for the fields of engineering, law, management, human resources, social sciences and business studies, she said.

In the series of these efforts, an important tool is that of virtual labs that are designed to help students understand the practical application of theoretical concepts as to how to conduct practicals, collect necessary data, develop an understanding and how to simulate online in order to visualise results of these practicals.

National Digital Library

Higher education department also mentioned about National Digital Library of India, which is providing all necessary course material that can be downloaded and read online.