e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released, check details

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: Once the list is uploaded, candidates will able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 online at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 .
Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 .(twitter/@Vijayabaskarofl)
         

Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu on Monday released the TN NEET merit list 2020 for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. The TN Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar has tweeted about the release of the NEET merit list. However, the list is not yet uploaded on the official website.

Once the list is uploaded, candidates will able to check the TN NEET merit list 2020 online at tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

The Health Minister on its official twitter handle writes, “The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu”

 

Based on the merit list, candidates will be called for the Tamil Nadu MBBS counselling 2020.

tags
top news
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
SC issues notice to UP govt on plea against arrest of Kerala journalist on way to Hathras
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
RJD to boycott swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In