e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed, check details

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed, check details

As per the revised schedule, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from June 15 to 25, 2020, at 12,690 selected centres spread across the state.

education Updated: May 19, 2020 13:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed. (HT file)
Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed. (HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu government has further postponed the class 10th board exams to June 15. Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday tweeted that the decision has been taken after the meeting with the CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“After request to the CM, the 10th standard exam to be held from June 15 to 25,” the minister wrote in the tweet. 

As per the revised schedule, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from June 15 to 25, 2020, at 12,690 selected centres spread across the state. This is the third time the exams have been deferred.

Earlier, the class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 12. Before that, they were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 which was then postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

For latest news and updates, students should visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu board.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In