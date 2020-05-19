Tamil Nadu SSLC exams further postponed, check details

education

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:45 IST

Tamil Nadu government has further postponed the class 10th board exams to June 15. Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday tweeted that the decision has been taken after the meeting with the CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“After request to the CM, the 10th standard exam to be held from June 15 to 25,” the minister wrote in the tweet.

As per the revised schedule, the class 10th board exams will be conducted from June 15 to 25, 2020, at 12,690 selected centres spread across the state. This is the third time the exams have been deferred.

Earlier, the class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 12. Before that, they were scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13 which was then postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

For latest news and updates, students should visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu board.