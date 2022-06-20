Home / Education / TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu 10th results today at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Result 2022: Tamil Nadu 10th results today at tnresults.nic.in

  • TNDGE will announce the result of the TN SSLC exam 2022 today, June 20.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN Class 10 Result today at tnschools.gov.in(PTI/File)
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: TN Class 10 Result today at tnschools.gov.in(PTI/File)
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 09:21 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce the result of the TN SSLC exam 2022 today, June 20 at 12 noon. Candidates who took the examination can check the TN SSLC result at tnschools.gov.in. For more updates follow TN SSLC result live blog.

The TN SSLC examination was held from May 6 to 30 in various centers across the state.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How to check TN SSLC result 2022

Visit the official website at tnschools.gov.in .

On the homepage, click on the link to check TN SSLC result 2022.

Key in your board exam hall ticket number and/or other required details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Last year the TN SSLC board exam could not be held in the state due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
