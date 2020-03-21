e-paper
Tamil Nadu to reserve medical college seats for govt school students

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said a special law will be brought by the government to reserve seats for students who had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after studying in government schools from 1st to 12th standard.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the government will reserve certain percentage of medical college seats for students from government schools who clear the entrance exams.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said a special law will be brought by the government to reserve seats for students who had cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after studying in government schools from 1st to 12th standard.

Palaniswami also said the government will appoint Commission headed by a retired High Court judge to gather data and statistics for bringing in the law and make necessary recommendations in this connection.

He also said the Commission will also study the reasons for government school students for joining medical college in low numbers and recommend the action to be taken.

