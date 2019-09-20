TBSE Tripura Board revises class 10 top- ten merit list, six more secure place in the list

education

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:59 IST

More than two months after announcement of Class 10 board results, the Tripura Board of Secondary education (TBSE) has revised the results following review and self-inspection that show six more students securing ranks in the top ten merit list.

Over 5000 candidates, unsatisfied with their results, had applied for review this year. Of them, 80 applied for ‘self-assessment’ as they were not happy with the review marks, said TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha on Friday.

Saha said, “ The review and self-inspection results brought a change in the top-ten merit list. Earlier, 19 got place in the list. After the revised results, additional six students got their positions in the list.Among the six, marks of four students were increased through self-assessment and the rest two got through review. “

According to the new revised list, Arkajyoti Debnath from Belonia Government English Medium School got fifth position. Sayan Majumdar and Maanjit Majumdar , classmates of Arkajyoti bagged seventh and ninth positions.

Sayantika Chakraborty and Pratiti Majumdar from Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School got seventh and tenth positions. Debraj Roy from Kamalpur Government English Medium School secured eighth position.

The Board charge Rs. 130 for reviewing each paper and Rs. 250 each paper for the self-assessment. The students could apply for review within a week after publishing their initial results. If their review results are not satisfactory according to them, they could apply for ‘self-assessment’ i.e, to scrutinise their answer sheets guided by teacher or parent.

When asked about the mistakes in the results, Saha said, “ There might be minor differences in evaluation. But major differences are not welcome., for example, if a student secures 60 marks, the mark can’t be raised to 70 or 75. We will look into the issue.”

The TBSE had declared results of Class 10 on June 8 that recorded 64.60% pass. In the initial results, 19 students got positions in the top ten merit list this year.

Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium Higher Secondary School scored 481 marks out of total 500 to emerge as topper in the state.

The second position was secured by three candidates this year - Sujata Paul from Teliamura Higher Secondary School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class XII school and Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan. They got 480 marks.

Souradip Bhattacharya from Umakanta Academy got the third position after securing 479 marks.

The Board president said that the same there is no change in the subject-wise pass percentage.

In mathematics, the pass percentage is 69.90% this year, while the previous year, it was 60.10%. In Science, the percentage has been hiked to 77.77% from last year’s 65.90% pass.

In Social Studies and English, 81.04% and 95.97% pass have been recorded this year. Last year, Social Studies recorded 73.38% pass and in English , it was 89.17% pass, said Saha.

44,747 candidates out of total 46,571 had appeared for the board exams that started from March 2. Among the appeared candidates, 23,836 were females and rest 20911 were males.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.59%.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 15:58 IST