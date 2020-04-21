e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TCS partners with Telangana State Council of Higher Education

TCS partners with Telangana State Council of Higher Education

Under the partnership, a set of curated courseware will be made available free of cost to four lakh students across 1,500 institutions of higher education in the state effective this academic year.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Tata Consultancy Services.
Tata Consultancy Services. (Mint file)
         

A strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to prepare college students for future job readiness.

Under the partnership, a set of curated courseware will be made available free of cost to four lakh students across 1,500 institutions of higher education in the state effective this academic year.

The courses cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate.

The learning will be self-paced and the courses are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device, through the TSCHE website. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate.

“We are committed to providing an array of learning tools that will help boost the youth of the state in a progressive way,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head of TCS iON.

“We commend the TSCHE and the state leadership for their vision, and for providing the state’s future citizenry with state-of-the-art tools and skills that are aligned with the needs of the industry,” he said in a statement.

TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said the council is pleased to partner with TCS iON to strengthen the students and equip them with all the necessary skills that will help them to compete well in the job market.

tags
top news
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Covid-19 update: States told not to use rapid test kits for next 2 days
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Chaos at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after sealing over Covid-19 cases
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News