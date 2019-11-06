e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Teacher in UP objects to misbehaviour, thrashed by students

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at the premises of Aadarsh Janata Inter College on Tuesday.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Prayagraj
Visuals of students thrashing their teacher on the premises of Aaadarsh Janata Inter College, UP.
Visuals of students thrashing their teacher on the premises of Aaadarsh Janata Inter College, UP.(ANI Photo)
         

A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them for allegedly misbehaving with girls at a college in the Soraon area.

According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at the premises of Aadarsh Janata Inter College on Tuesday.

The teacher pulled up the students who were misbehaving. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks. The unruly students also ransacked the school.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and investigations are on. The accused boys are reportedly absconding.

One of the parents, however, said that some boys accidentally fell on some girl students during the health check up and the teacher assaulted them and also abused them.

tags
top news
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
Sensex surges 304 points to hit record intra-day peak; Nifty at 12,000 level
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
‘Exporting terror, regressive ideologies’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV series comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh Chaddha

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News