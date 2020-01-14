e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Teacher, student ratio to be checked in Sanskrit institutions in UP

Uttar Pradesh presently has 973 aided Sanskrit schools and colleges that include 567 of secondary school level and 406 degree colleges.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:34 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The state government has decided to launch a verification drive in all 973 aided Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
Akin to the exercise being carried out in government-aided Intermediate colleges, the state government has decided to launch a verification drive in all 973 aided Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The exercise will assess number of students, teachers and non-teaching staff so that remedial measures can be taken to improve education in these institutions, said officials.

Dedicated task forces are being formed in the districts for finding out the proportion between the numbers of teachers and students in an institution following an instruction by principal secretary Aradhana Shukla on December 19 last year in this regard.

The state presently has 973 aided Sanskrit schools and colleges that include 567 of secondary school level and 406 degree colleges. “Instructions have been given for undertaking a verification drive in aided Sanskrit schools and colleges. Under it, we will fix number of necessary teachers based on the number of total students enrolled in each institution,” said Vinay Kumar Pandey, director (secondary education).

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Prayagraj RN Vishwakarma said that the district had 42 Sanskrit schools and colleges and the task force for the mission was being formed.

The step was taken in view of reports reaching the state government that despite a sharp fall in the number of students in the aided Sanskrit schools and colleges, the managements of these institutions were sending details of posts of teachers remaining vacant against the originally sanctioned posts notwithstanding whether the institutions needed them, the officials claimed. They said that the government believed that if appointments were made against originally sanctioned posts of teachers despite lack of adequate number of students, the teachers on one hand would sit idle while the burden of salaries would increase on the public exchequer.

