Teachers’ Day: Tripura CM becomes teacher for a day, interacts with students in Agartala school

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb became teacher for one day on Thursday to mark the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The CM asked students about changes in the education system after formation of his government during an interaction with students of Class 11 (Science) at Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School in Agartala.

Deb asked them the exact date of parent-teacher meeting in government schools that was held throughout the state for the first time and informed about increase of pass percentage of Class 10 this year.

“This was my first experience as a teacher in the school. Introduction of NCERT syllabus, organising parent-teacher meeting in government schools on one day across state, hike in pass percentage in board exams are some achievements of our government. Tripura is lagging behind in quality education and we are focusing to change it,” he told reporters after his class.

Deb asked students questions on history and also asked which foreign country was PM Narendra Modi visiting at the moment. He also told them about NaMo app and said they could download it to get latest updates about Modi.

“We need to focus on quality education. Since 1947, Tripura has produced only two IAS officers. In order to change that, we have introduced a scheme to support the civil service aspirants to take coaching for UPSC examinations outside the state. Now, path is open for you to appear for UPSC,” he said.

Binita Pal, a Class 11 Science student said,” It was a nice experience with CM in the class. Usually we get to know about government initiatives through media, but all these are refreshed today in the class. The class was really informative.”

Governor Ramesh Bais, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and MP Pratima Bhowmik also took class in government schools.

